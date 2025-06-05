Six Hilltop High School Students Earn Outstanding School Award At State Science Day

PRESS RELEASE – Six students from Hilltop High School earned the 2025 Harold C. Shaw Outstanding School award at the 77th annual State Science Day sponsored by the Ohio Academy of Science.

Drawing from a base of 10,000 students’ science fair projects, 796 students representing 187 schools competed at this year’s competition. Students submitted a video of their project presentation along with their full research paper, a quad chart summary of their backboard, and a scientific abstract of their work to be judged by qualified STEM professionals.

To qualify for the Shaw award, schools must have a minimum of four students advancing to the state level competition from their regional fair and 80% of those students must earn the highest rating, a superior, at state.

There were 19 schools in Ohio that earned this distinction for the 2025 season. This is the sixth state trophy garnered by Hilltop science fair students, the last one awarded was in 2020.

Over $400,000 was given in awards and scholarships at State Science Day. Julia Dickinson was awarded a Stone Laboratory scholarship to enroll in a week-long summer course at Ohio State University’s research facility on Gibraltar Island, Put-In-Bay.

Brock Kesler was awarded the University of Toledo Tillotson Science Day Scholarship for $2,000. Brooklyn Kuszmaul earned the University of Toledo’s Achievement Scholarship for $1,500 a year, renewable for a total of $6,000.

Pictured above are: Front- Arend Schuurman, junior. Back- Brooklyn Kuszmaul, junior; Julia Dickinson, senior; Brock Kesler, senior; Brooke Moreland, senior; and Kenley Routt, junior.