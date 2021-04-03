Six Local Students Win $6,000 In Scholarships From North Western Electric Cooperative

RILEY KRILL

BRYAN, OH —North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC) is proud to present $6,000 in scholarships to six local seniors through three scholarship opportunities.

A panel of Defiance College judges selected Riley Krill and Kiersten Cline both of Fairview High School as the first-place winners of the Children of Members Scholarship.

Each senior was awarded a $1,500 scholarship from the cooperative.

Kiersten will go on to represent NWEC in the Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives statewide scholarship competition this spring, where finalists will compete for up to $3,800 in additional funds. She will be majoring in psychology at a yet-to-be-decided university. Kiersten’s parents are Pete Cline and Sarah Vogelsong of Hicksville.

Riley is the son of Jeremy and Amanda Krill of Hicksville and will be attending Georgia State University majoring in Film and Media Studies.

Second-place honors with $750 scholarships go to Isaac Ridgway of Hicksville High School and Emily Singer of Fairview High School. Isaac is the son of Christopher and Amanda Ridgway of Hicksville. Emily is the daughter of James and Jackie Singer of Defiance.

Gertrude Studer Memorial Scholarship

Audrey Schroeder (Edgerton High School) is the winner of the $500 Gertrude Studer Memorial Scholarship, awarded by NWEC and the Edgerton Area Foundation.

The scholarship honors the memory of the longtime member noted for attending all of NWEC’s annual meetings throughout her lifetime. Audrey is the daughter of Gary and Mary Ann Schroeder of Bryan.

Touchstone Energy Achievement Scholarship

Morgan Rupp from Stryker High School is the winner of the $1,000 Touchstone Energy Achievement Scholarship, which is awarded to a student who has overcome a significant challenge in pursuit of his or her goals. Morgan is the daughter of Doug and Melissa Rupp.

NWEC is committed to empowering the communities it serves through one of its cooperative principles, “Education, Training, and Information,” which aims to uplift the next generation of leaders and help them with career preparation expenses. Each year, scholarship applications become available in December. Visit NWEC’s website at nwec.com/scholarship-programs to learn more.

