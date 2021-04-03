Top 25 Quizzers Of The 2021 Bible Quiz Season

The top 25 quizzers for the 2021 NW Ohio Bible Quiz season: The six quizzers who quizzed out in all of their matches this year are, front row, from left: 6 year quizzer Grace Sheldon (350 points), 7 yr Kate Nofziger (350), 7 yr William Nofziger (350), 3 yr Lydia Mosier (350), 6 yr Chris Foor (350), and 5 yr Joshua Norr (350). Second row: 3 yr Preston Nofziger (335), 2 yr Bekley Stamm (335), 3 yr Zander Stamm (335), 3 yr Elijah Delgado (310), 4 yr Grace Armstrong (310), 1 yr Julisa Nafziger (300). Third row: 9 yr Lydia Sheldon (295), 3 yr Stephen Delgado (295), 3 yr Kelsey Bennett (295), 5 yr Hyatt Stamm (260), 1 yr Elijah Grunden (255), 1 yr Malaki Neilson (250). Back row: 6 yr Trinity Snider (225), 2 yr Raegan Rutledge (240), 3 yr Madie Tiley (220), 2 yr Eli Armstong (215), 2 yr Joshua Reeb (195), 4 yr Violet Thomas (195). Not pictured: 1 yr Andre Nofziger (265) and 6 yr Lucia Rodriguez (215).

In 2020, Grace Sheldon was the only one of the area quizzers to quiz out in all of her season matches. Also, for Kate Nofziger, this is the second time she has scored the maximum points in a season and for William Nofziger, this is his sixth time.