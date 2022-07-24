Sojourner Quartet To Perform At Zion Church Near Wauseon

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE) Sojourner Quartet, a southern Gospel music group, will be presenting a concert at the Zion Church on Sunday, August 7.

The concert will start at 4:00 PM. The church is located east of Wauseon, OH at 4533 Co. Rd. 11 between Co. Rds. D and E, 2 ½ miles south of US20A (Airport Hwy.).

Sojourner Quartet, a southern Gospel music group based in Findlay, OH, includes Jim Visser (lead), Chris Horne (tenor), Mark May (baritone), and Larry Counterman (bass).

Sojourner began in 1991 as a contemporary Christian group playing their own instruments and writing many of the songs they performed. As their popularity spread, they began to play throughout the country.

In 2007, the group went solely southern Gospel. As their ministry grew, they shared the platform with many of today’s top southern Gospel groups, including The Booth Brothers, The Hoppers, The Isaacs, Ivan Parker, The Crabb Family, The Talley Trio, Triumphant Quartet, and many more.

Over the years, several songs released to southern Gospel radio made the charts in the USA and in Europe.

These four men are completely devoted to Jesus Christ, not only through their music ministry, but through their personal lives.

Their mission is to glorify God the Father by witnessing the Gospel of his Son, Jesus Christ, to as many people as possible through their music and personal testimony.

There is no admission charge for this concert but a love offering will be taken to help the Sojourner Quartet continue their ministry. There will be refreshments following the concert.

For more information, please call (419) 403-9360.