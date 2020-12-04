Sports Schedule For Friday, December 4th, 2020

Posted By: Newspaper Staff December 4, 2020

VARSITY BOWLING

Wauseon @ Bryan 4pm (Girls Only)

Delta @Swanton 4pm

Tinora @ Evergreen 4pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Stryker @ North Central 6pm

Hilltop @ Fayette 7pm

BOYS BASKETBALL

Swanton @ Evergreen 4:45pm

Wayne Trace @ Bryan 6pm

 

