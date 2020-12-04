Michael Potter (1960-2020)

Michael Potter, age 60, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away December 2, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo. Michael delivered the Toledo Blade to his communities for many years.

Michael was born on September 29, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio to Don and Alice (Larned) Potter. He later married Grace Potter, who survives. Michael was heavily involved at St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon and was the RCIA Instructor for the church. He was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus.

Surviving Michael is his wife, Grace; son, Joshua Potter; daughter, Natasha Potter; daughter, Amanda (Chris) Asplin; brother, Mark Potter; mother, Alice Potter; grandson, Aiden Hill; and niece, Shelby Potter. He was preceded in death by his father, Don Potter; and sister-in-law, Sister Maria Christiana.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be private with burial at the St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the St. Caspar Catholic Church in Michael’s memory.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with the arrangements.

