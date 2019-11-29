Sports Schedule For Friday, November 29th, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL
Edon @ North Central 6pm
Montpelier @ Pettisville 6pm
Stryker @ Hilltop 6pm
Fayette @ Antwerp 6pm
Swanton @ Lake 4:45pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tinora @ Delta 1pm
Wauseon @ Archbold 6pm
© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.
