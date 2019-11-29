Sports Schedule For Friday, November 29th, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin November 28, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edon @ North Central 6pm

Montpelier @ Pettisville 6pm

Stryker @ Hilltop 6pm

Fayette @ Antwerp 6pm

Swanton @  Lake 4:45pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tinora @ Delta 1pm

Wauseon @ Archbold 6pm

 

© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.

