Paul King (1925-2019)

Paul King was born March 6, 1925 in Leipsic, Ohio. He went home to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ from his home in Piedmont, SC the morning of November 25, 2019. He was a faithful son, husband, father, grandfather, and preacher of the gospel to the very end.

Preceding him in death are infant son, Philip Mark; his dear wife of 53 years, Mary Ann; and sons David Paul and Stephen Douglas. He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Ann and Doug Lebo of Piedmont, SC and Rebecca Ruth and Rick Maloch of Lithia Springs, GA. Also surviving are sixteen grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed but we rejoice that he is finally HOME where he longed to be.

In keeping with Paul’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with local arrangements.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.