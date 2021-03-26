June Ballentine (1919-2021)

June Joan (Shipman) Grove Ballentine, 101, of Avilla, Ind., passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Ascension Living Sacred Heart Home in Avilla. She was born June 2, 1919, in Wauseon to the late Sydney Floyd and Bertha Gladys (Apple) Shipman.

Mrs. Ballentine was a registered nurse. She then became a nursing instructor at Maumee Valley Hospital in Toledo. She concluded her working career as a science teacher at Swanton Junior High School. She was active in her church.

June was an avid golfer up until the age of 94. Later in life, she enjoyed living on Coldwater Lake at Coldwater, Mich., where she enjoyed swimming and jet skiing.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Diane Grove of Rome City, Ind.; a daughter and son-in-law, Jane Esther and Dale McQuillan of Delta; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Phil Shipman of Delta; and a sister, Freida Morgan of Hastings, Mich.

She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Grove; her second husband, Frank Ballentine; and 11 brothers and sisters, Vernon Shipman, Arvin Shipman, Alva Shipman, Ruth Schoonover, Marge Clark, Sidney Shipman, Dorothy Elton, Don Shipman, Betty Hazlett, Marvin Shipman, and Phyllis Mock.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State Street, Kendallville, Ind., with Tom Novy and Pastor Regan Ford officiating. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

June’s funeral service on Saturday will also live-stream at 11 a.m. on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Visitation is one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home. Per state restrictions, face masks are required.

Preferred memorials are to Church of the Nazarene, 17001 Prairie Star Parkway, Lenexa, Kansas, 66220 or Feed the Children, P.O. Box 36, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73101.

View a video tribute after Saturday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.