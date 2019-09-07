Friday Night Football Halftime Scores

Posted By: Nate Calvin September 6, 2019

Hicksville 12 Crestview 7

Archbold 20 Liberty Benton 0

Liberty Center 12 Napoleon 7

Wauseon 18 Tinora 6

Toledo Rogers 19 Delta 6

Swanton 14 Toledo Bowsher 7

Patrick Henry 27 Wayne Trace 0

Evergreen 41 Montpelier 8

Edgerton 28 Edon 12

Hilltop 20 Antwerp 12

North Baltimore 19 Ayersville 13

Fairview 25 Paulding 0

Bryan 26 Toledo Woodward 6

Holgate 38 St. John Of Ashtabula 0

Whiteford (MI) 54 Stryker 12

