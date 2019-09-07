Friday Night Football Halftime Scores

Hicksville 12 Crestview 7
Archbold 20 Liberty Benton 0
Liberty Center 12 Napoleon 7
Wauseon 18 Tinora 6
Toledo Rogers 19 Delta 6
Swanton 14 Toledo Bowsher 7
Patrick Henry 27 Wayne Trace 0
Evergreen 41 Montpelier 8
Edgerton 28 Edon 12
Hilltop 20 Antwerp 12
North Baltimore 19 Ayersville 13
Fairview 25 Paulding 0
Bryan 26 Toledo Woodward 6
Holgate 38 St. John Of Ashtabula 0
Whiteford (MI) 54 Stryker 12
© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.
