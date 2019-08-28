Sports Schedule For Thursday, August 29th, 2019

BOYS GOLF

Evergreen/Wauseon @ Swanton 3:45pm

Archbold @ Delta 4:30pm

Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm

Hilltop @ Hicksville 4pm

Edon @ Fayette 4pm

Montpelier @ Pettisville 4pm

North Central @ Stryker 5pm

GIRLS GOLF

Montpelier/Archbold @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Fairview/Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

Delta @ Swanton 4:30pm

Tinora @ Evergreen 4:30pm

Pettisville @ Wauseon 5:30pm

Edon @ Montpelier 5:30pm

Fayette @ Stryker 5:30pm

North Central @ Hilltop 5:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Evergreen @ Delta 5pm

Swanton @ Liberty Center 5pm

Bryan @ Archbold 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Evergreen @ Toledo Rogers 5pm

Wauseon @ Oak Harbor 5pm

Archbold @ Ottawa Hills 7pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Edon/Hilltop @ Montpelier 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Bryan @ Rossford 4:30pm

