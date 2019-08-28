Sports Schedule For Thursday, August 29th, 2019

BOYS GOLF
Evergreen/Wauseon @ Swanton 3:45pm
Archbold @ Delta 4:30pm
Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm
Hilltop @ Hicksville 4pm
Edon @ Fayette 4pm
Montpelier @ Pettisville 4pm
North Central @ Stryker 5pm
GIRLS GOLF
Montpelier/Archbold @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Fairview/Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm
VOLLEYBALL
Delta @ Swanton 4:30pm
Tinora @ Evergreen 4:30pm
Pettisville @ Wauseon 5:30pm
Edon @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Fayette @ Stryker 5:30pm
North Central @ Hilltop 5:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Evergreen @ Delta 5pm
Swanton @ Liberty Center 5pm
Bryan @ Archbold 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Evergreen @ Toledo Rogers 5pm
Wauseon @ Oak Harbor 5pm
Archbold @ Ottawa Hills 7pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Edon/Hilltop @ Montpelier 4:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Bryan @ Rossford 4:30pm
