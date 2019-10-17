Sports Schedule For Thursday, October 17th, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin October 16, 2019

GIRLS SOCCER

Division III Sectional Finals

Miller City @ Swanton 5pm

Evergreen @ Continental 5pm

Otsego @ Archbold 7pm

BOYS SOCCER

Division II Sectional Final

Wauseon @ Bryan 5pm

VOLLEYBALL

Division II Sectional Final

St. Mary’s @ Bryan 7:30pm

Division IV Sectional Finals

Edgerton vs. Ayersville @ Leipsic HS 5:30pm

Hilltop vs. Ottawa Hills @ Miller City HS 5:30pm

Stryker @ Miller City 7:30pm

 

