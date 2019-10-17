Sports Schedule For Thursday, October 17th, 2019

GIRLS SOCCER
Division III Sectional Finals
Miller City @ Swanton 5pm
Evergreen @ Continental 5pm
Otsego @ Archbold 7pm
BOYS SOCCER
Division II Sectional Final
Wauseon @ Bryan 5pm
VOLLEYBALL
Division II Sectional Final
St. Mary’s @ Bryan 7:30pm
Division IV Sectional Finals
Edgerton vs. Ayersville @ Leipsic HS 5:30pm
Hilltop vs. Ottawa Hills @ Miller City HS 5:30pm
Stryker @ Miller City 7:30pm
