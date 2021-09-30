Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 30th, 2021

BOYS GOLF

Evergreen/Swanton/Wauseon @ Division II Sectionals (Heatherdowns CC-Toledo) 8:30am

Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Edon/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker @ Division III Sectionals (Ironwood GC-Wauseon) 9am

Bryan @ Division II Sectionals (Moose Landing CC-Ottawa) 9am

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan @ Archbold 4pm

Wauseon @ Springfield 4:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

Evergreen @ Toledo Bowsher 4:45pm

Kalida @ Archbold 5:30pm

Edgerton @ Continental 5:30pm

Edon @ Stryker 5:30pm

Fayette @ Hilltop 5:30pm

Montpelier @ Holgate 5:30pm

North Central @ Pettisville 5:30pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Swanton @ Wauseon 5pm

Archbold @ Liberty Center 7:30pm

Bryan @ Evergreen 7:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Pettisville @ Swanton 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Napoleon 7pm

 

