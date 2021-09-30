BOYS GOLF
Evergreen/Swanton/Wauseon @ Division II Sectionals (Heatherdowns CC-Toledo) 8:30am
Archbold/Delta/Edgerton/Edon/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker @ Division III Sectionals (Ironwood GC-Wauseon) 9am
Bryan @ Division II Sectionals (Moose Landing CC-Ottawa) 9am
GIRLS TENNIS
Bryan @ Archbold 4pm
Wauseon @ Springfield 4:30pm
VOLLEYBALL
Evergreen @ Toledo Bowsher 4:45pm
Kalida @ Archbold 5:30pm
Edgerton @ Continental 5:30pm
Edon @ Stryker 5:30pm
Fayette @ Hilltop 5:30pm
Montpelier @ Holgate 5:30pm
North Central @ Pettisville 5:30pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Swanton @ Wauseon 5pm
Archbold @ Liberty Center 7:30pm
Bryan @ Evergreen 7:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Pettisville @ Swanton 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Napoleon 7pm
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 30th, 2021"