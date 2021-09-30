Allan Birchmeier (1964-2021)

Allan Charles Birchmeier age 57, of Napoleon, died Tuesday morning, September 28th at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee after a lengthy illness.

His Legacy… Allan was born June 14, 1964 to Larry and Shirley (Rosendaul) Birchmeier in Emporia, KS. Allan graduated from Holgate High School in 1983. He was welder and a construction contractor.

Allan enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, and watching NASCAR and rutting for the Green Bay Packers. He LOVED smoking ribs and sharing them with others.

His Family… Allan is survived by his mother and step-father: Shirley and Joe Bohner, Holgate; children: Andrew Charles (Erica) Birchmeier, Ottawa and Ashley Birchmeier, Madison, IN; sisters, Michalle Schomaker, Defiance Bridgette (Frank) Bartoe, Holgate and Heather Custer-Birchmeier, Montpelier; step siblings: Joe (Deb) Bohner, Montpelier, Leslie (Carolyn) Bohner, Montpelier, Christopher Bohner, Edgerton, Wendy (Bill) Julian, Tampa, FL, Monica (Jerry) Tallman, Berlin Heights, OH; many nieces and nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father Larry Birchmeier in 1982 and grandparents.

His Farewell Services… Friends will be received in the First Baptist Church, Holgate on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 12-2:00 pm. The celebration of Allan’s life will be at 2:00 pm that afternoon in First Baptist Church, Holgate with Pastors Grundy and Alley officiating.

Contributions will be donated to an organization of the families choice. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with his services.

None