Connie Luce (1954-2020)

Connie J. Luce, 66, died Thursday, Aug. 13, at home after an extended illness. She was born May 30, 1954, in Montpelier, Ohio. On July 20, 1974, she married Michael “Mick” A. Luce in Edon, Ohio.

He survives along with a son, Matthew A. Luce, both of Goshen, Indiana; her mother, Marylyn (Burkholder) Humbarger, Bryan, Ohio; and a sister, Cristy Craig, Plymouth, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her father, Eldon Moomaw, and a sister, Cathy Martin.

A 1972 graduate of Edon High School, Connie moved to the Goshen area in 1978 and immersed herself in a variety of activities in the community. Connie was instrumental in starting before- and after-school programs at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

She was a longtime volunteer at Bashor Children’s Home, helping with fundraising for the new school building, helping with landscaping, interior decorating, starting the Reading Buddy Program and preparing the Bashor Home Thanksgiving meals for 25 years. Connie also volunteered as a 4-H leader with the Jefferson Trail Blazers and cooked many meals for the Jefferson Township Fire Department.

Church Women United was also the recipient of Connie’s time and energy with the fund drive when The Window purchased the old Everett’s grocery store space in downtown Goshen in 1984. Connie was also a volunteer at Goshen Hospital, serving on the board of the hospital auxiliary and working in the gift shop.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Bashor Children’s Home, Goshen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Connie Luce After Care Fund at Bashor Home.

