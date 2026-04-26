Spring Fling Returns To Downtown Bryan

Bryan, OH – The Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of Spring Fling, taking place on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 10am-3pm on the Courthouse Square in downtown Bryan.

This annual community celebration welcomes residents and visitors alike for a day of shopping, entertainment, and family-friendly fun.

Spring Fling will feature a wide variety of local vendors, offering everything from handmade goods and boutique items to delicious food and treats.

Attendees can enjoy live music from D Squared from noon to 3:00 PM, so bring a lawn chair and stay a while. The Chamber also encourages attendees to explore and support our local businesses throughout Bryan for shopping and dining in addition to visiting event vendors.

“Spring Fling is a great opportunity to bring the community together and showcase everything that makes Bryan special,” said Erica Noggle, Executive Director, Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited to support our local businesses and vendors while creating a fun, welcoming atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.”

The event will take place around the Courthouse Square, providing a vibrant and walkable setting for guests to explore vendor booths, connect with local organizations, and experience the infectious energy of downtown Bryan.

Spring Fling is free to attend and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to mark their calendars and join in the celebration.

For more information about Spring Fling, including vendor opportunities and event updates, please contact the Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce at 419-636-2247 or visit www.bryanchamber.org/spring-fling.