St. Mary School (Edgerton) Advisory Council Members

ADVISORY COUNCIL MEMBERS … Pictured are the members of the St. Mary School Advisory Council. These members volunteer their time and talents to serve the students and staff. Members include from left to right Mrs. Brittany Sanders, Mrs. Courtny Osborn, Secretary; Mr. John Juhasz; Mrs. Leslie Siebenaler; Mr David Gerschutz, President and Parish Council Representative; Mrs. Tammy Dockery, Vice President; and Mrs. Tracy Cape.