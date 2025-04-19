St. Mary School (Edgerton) Students Celebrate The Annunciation

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

LEARNING ABOUT THE ANNUNCIATION … Students in kindergarten through second grade at St. Mary School recently explored the Annunciation through art, video, scripture, and interactive games. The mini retreat began with a directed drawing of the Angel Gabriel appearing to Mary, followed by a Brother Francis video about the Annunciation. Students also read Bible verses recounting the event and participated in a Marian-themed game to reinforce their learning. Teachers noted the students’ enthusiasm as they engaged with the story in a meaningful way. “It’s wonderful to see their excitement while learning about Mary’s ‘yes’ to God,” said Mrs. Metz.