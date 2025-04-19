Frank Handy (1942 – 2025)

(Member Of Hicksville Volunteer Fire Department)

Frank Leroy Handy, 82, of Hicksville, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 17, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born November 21, 1942, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Buford and Magdalene (Brummitt) Handy.

He was a 1960 graduate of Hicksville High School. He proudly enrolled in the United States Navy, serving his country in the Seabees until his honorable discharge in 1963.

He married Judy L. Pierce on August 27, 1965, in Hicksville, and she survives. Frank worked hard throughout his lifetime, retiring from Dura Automotive in Butler, Indiana; having worked at BF Goodrich in Woodburn and International Harvester in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He also helped his parents run Handy’s Recreation for many years.

Frank dedicated time to his community as a member of the Hicksville Volunteer Fire Department, Hicksville Jaycees, and St. John Lutheran Church. He was a SCUBA diver for the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and volunteered as a Little League baseball coach.

Frank was a proud member of the Hicksville Eagles Aerie #2556. A fan of NASCAR, NHRA and the Ohio State Buckeyes, as well as the Cleveland Browns. Frank’s enthusiasm for sports was matched by his love for animals.

Over the years, he cared for many pets, including his beloved dog, Buddy, and often looked after the pets of friends and family.

One of his greatest joys was attending the Northwestern Ohio Tractor Pulls in Bowling Green with his son, son-in-law and grandsons, a tradition spanning many years.

Surviving is his wife Judy of Hicksville; two children, LaChelle “Chelle” (Eric) Hartman of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Eric (Jamie) Handy of Hicksville; proud grandsons, Tyler (Kayla) Hartman of Grabill, Indiana, and Tanner (Rebecca) Hartman of Auburn, Indiana. Great-grandpa to Emersyn and Hudson; step-grandchildren, Seth (Cecelia) Omlor and Rachel (Aaron) McFarland; step great-grandchildren, Owen, Elijah, and Jonathan; Frank was known as “Uncle Buck” by many nieces and nephews, and “Buford” by friends who saw his resemblance to his father. Frank is also survived by his sister, Mary Jean Rozivka of Pinellas Park, Florida and brother, John (Mary) Handy of Hicksville, sister-in-law, Jill Handy of Hicksville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Dolores “Doe” Handy, Helen (Bill) Ahern and Margaret “Margie” (Gerald “Beefy”) Camp; one brother, Jim Handy and brother-in-law, Rick Rozivka.

A Celebration of Life for Frank L. Handy will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville with Military Honors accorded by a combined unit of the Hicksville American Legion Post 223, Sherwood VFW Post 5665 and the Farmer American Legion Post 137. The family will receive relatives and friends two hours prior in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the Fort Defiance Humane Society, 7169 Ohio 15, Defiance, Ohio 43512. Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.