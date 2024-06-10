Irene Miller (1930 – 2024)

(Resident Of Archbold)

Irene Miller, age 93 years, of Archbold, passed away Friday morning, June 7, 2024 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born October 3, 1930 at Rensselaer, Indiana the daughter of Jesse and Mary Chupp. She married Nelson on November 7, 1959, and he preceded her in death in 1997.

After retiring from Fairlawn Haven Assisted Living, she returned to work in the laundry part-time for several years.

She is survived by her son, Gareth (Jean) Miller of Archbold; grandchildren Carrie (AJ) Damman, Regina, Theresa, Amanda, Cecilia, and Stephen Miller of Archbold; great-grandchildren William, Leah, Jean, Audrey, Thomas and Mary; siblings Lester Chupp, Dorothy Nisley, and stepsister Millie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings Vernon, Viola, Delbert, Leroy and stepsiblings Mattie and Glendon.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, at 11 AM at Short Funeral Home in Archbold with Rev. Stephen Stanbery officiating. Interment will follow in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 3-7 PM with a Rosary Service at 7 PM. The family suggests that memorials be given to Senior Center Wauseon Meals on Wheels

