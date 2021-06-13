State Highway Patrol Investigating Crash Involving Two Motorcycles On SR 49

Hicksville – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that happened on June 12, 2021 at approximately 2:59 p.m. The crash occurred on SR 49, south of SR 249, in Milford Township, Defiance County, Ohio.

A 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Jeremy E. Hughes, age 41 of Antwerp was traveling southbound on SR 49 just ahead of a 2006 Harley Davidson driven by Jason K. Landers, age 45 of Antwerp south of SR 249.

While attempting to pass, Mr. Landers struck Mr. Hughes on the left side of the motorcycle causing Mr. Hughes to lose control of his motorcycle. The motorcycle ridden by Mr. Hughes fell on its left side and traveled off the right side of the roadway causing Mr. Hughes and his passenger Emily J. Hughes, age 36 of Antwerp to be ejected.

Mr. Landers and his passenger Jayme J. Landers age 42 of Antwerp were able to maintain control and come to a safe stop shortly after the impact.

Mr. and Mrs. Hughes were ejected from their motorcycles. Mr. Hughes was transported by Mercy Health Life Flight and Mrs. Hughes by Samaritan Air Ambulance from the scene to Parkview Regional Medical Center with serious head injuries. Mr. and Mrs. Landers were not injured.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Hicksville Fire Department and EMS. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and passengers to always wear their helmets and to never drive distracted or impaired.