Glen Croy (1959-2021)

Glen D. Croy, 62, of Montpelier passed away Friday morning at his home. He was born on October 29, 1959 in Navarre, Ohio to Archie Arnold and Marylou (Alexander) Croy, Sr.

Since the age of 18 Glen was involved in the drywall business. Since 1990 he owned and operated Croy Drywalling in Montpelier.

He always had time for his family and friends and made sure to take care of the people he knew. He especially loved hanging out with his grandson Owen.

Glen was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes fan and in his spare time put jigsaw puzzles together, often assembling 2-3 a week. Among other things he enjoyed being in the outdoors and fishing.

Glen is survived by his children Angel (Anthony Hanlon) Croy of Russell Springs, Kentucky and Brett (Jessica) Croy of Bryan, Ohio; two grandchildren Owen Croy; a step grandchild Nathanial Hanlon and Landon Brown; and faithful dog companion Bandit. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Glen will be on Tuesday, June 15th from 4-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will follow at 7pm at the funeral home with Craig Peffley to officiate. Nothing would make the family happier than if attendees are wearing Ohio State Buckeye attire.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help defray costs.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com