State Highway Patrol Investigating Putnam County Train Crash

(PRESS RELEASE) Palmer Township – The Lima Post and the Defiance Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a minor injury train crash that occurred on November 5, 2023, at approximately 7:15 A.M. The crash occurred on State Route 15, .2 m north of State Route 613 in Palmer Township, Putnam County.

Ryan W. Stover, age 52, of Piqua, Ohio, was operating a 2016 Mack Semi-Truck pulling a tanker. Mr. Stover had failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead, striking a down railroad crossing gate and a moving eastbound railcar being pulled by a Norfolk Southern train engine.

The semi-truck was hauling gasoline, but it was contained in the tanker, and there was no spillage. Mr. Stover was transported to Mercy Health – Putnam County Emergency Services by Continental EMS with only minor injuries. He was treated and released. There were no injuries reported by the railroad employees.

Alcohol and drug impairment is not suspected, and a safety belt was found to be in use at the time of the crash. The railroad crossing warning lights and gates were found to be in proper working order at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Continental EMS, Miller City Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Norfolk Southern, and Big Daddy’s Towing. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to stop and remain stopped for railroad crossing lights and gates. The Patrol also reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and to never drive distracted.