State Patrol Investigates Fatal Traffic Crash In Defiance County

(PRESS RELEASE) Washington Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post is investigating a single vehicle crash.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:20 PM on Tuesday March 19, 2024. The crash was located on State Route 249 just west of State Route 15, in Defiance County.

Scott Cupps, age 48, of Ney, was westbound on State Route 249. Mr. Cupps was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The GMC went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Mr. Cupps was transported from the scene by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware Township Fire and EMS, Ney-Washington Township Fire, and John’s Towing.

A seatbelt was in use at the time of the crash and impairment is not suspected. The crash remains under investigation.