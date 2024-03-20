Unofficial March 19th Primary Election Results

NATIONAL AND STATE – State-Wide Results

President – Democrat – Joseph R. Biden Jr. (D) – 87%, Dean Phillips (D) – 13%.

Republican – Chris Christie (R) – 2%, Ron DeSantis (R) – 3%, Nikki R. Haley (R) – 15%, Vivek Ramaswamy (R) – 1%, Donald J. Trump (R) – 79%.

U.S. Senate

Sherrod Brown (D) – 100%

Matt Dolan (R) – 33%, Frank LaRose (R) – 17%, Bernie Moreno (R) – 50%.

U.S. Congress (9th District)

Marcy Kaptur (D) – 100%

Steve Lankenau (R) – 13%, J.R. Majewski (R) – 0%, Derek Merrin (R) – 50%, Craig S. Riedel (R) 36%.

81st House District

James M. Hoops (R) – 100%

Gene Redinger (D) – 100%.

Justice (Supreme Court)

Michael P. Donnelly (D) – 100%

Megan E. Shanahan (R) – 100%.

Justice (Supreme Court – Unexpired Term)

Lisa Forbes (D) – 63%, Terri Jamison (D) – 37%.

Daniel R. Hawkins (R) – 100%.

Justice (Supreme Court)

Joseph T. Deters (R) – 100%

Melody J. Stewart (D) – 100%.

6th Court of Appeals

Gene A. Zmuda (R) – 100%

FULTON COUNTY

County Commissioner – Joe Short (R) – 100%.

County Commissioner – Jon Rupp (R) – 100%.

Prosecuting Attorney – T. Luke Jones (R) – 100%.

Clerk of Courts – Tracy Zuver (R) – 100%.

Sheriff – Roy E. Miller (R) – 100%.

County Recorder – Wendy S. Hardy (R) – 100%.

County Treasurer – Char Lee (R) – 100%.

County Engineer – Frank T. Onweller (R) – 100%.

County Coroner – Rick Yoder (R) – 100%.

FULTON COUNTY ISSUES

Issues 1 – Amboy Township – Property Tax (Renewal 0.75 mills, 5 years, commencing 2024, first due 2025. 68.66% For – 31.34% Against.

Issue 2 – Clinton Township – Replacement (1.54 mills, 5 years, commencing 2024). 64.49% For – 35.51% Against.

Issue 3 – German Township – Renewal (1 mills, 5 years, commencing 2024 – general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of roads). 64.00% For – 36.00% Against.

Issue 4 – Anthony Wayne Local School District – Property Tax (Additional – 2.42 mill, 5 years, commencing 2024, first due 2025). 54% Against – 46% For.

Issue 5 – Pike-Delta-York Local School District – Property Tax (Substitute – initial sum 1345712, final rate 5.31 mills, 5 years, commencing 2024, first due 2025). 53.78% Against – 46.22% For.

Issue 6 – Fayette – Local Option (Sunday Sale of Wine and Mixed Beverages, Off-Premises Sales) MMG Fayette, Inc. dba Fayette Sunoco.59.16% For – 40.84% Against.

Issue 7 – York – Local Option (Sunday Sale of Wine and Mixed Beverages and Spirituous Liquor, On/Off Premise Sales) AEEEW Post 373 American Legion Inc. 70.67% For – 29.33% Against.

Williams County

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas – Rhonda Fisher Drinnon (R) 1 100%.

County Commissioner (Commencing 1-2-2025)– John Drinnon (R) – 17.26%, Lewis D. Hilkert (R) – 38.58%, Scott Lirot (R) – 44.16%.

County Commissioner (Commencing 1-3-2025) – Terry Rummel (R) – 100%.

Prosecuting Attorney – Katherine Zartman (R) – 100%.

Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas – Nicholas R. Lanzer (R) – 100%.

Sheriff – Thomas E. Kochert (R) – 53.96%, Jason Randall (R) 46.04%.

County Recorder – Patti Rockey (R) – 100%.

County Treasurer – Kellie J. Gray (R) – 100%.

County Engineer – Todd J. Roth (R) – 100%.

Coroner – Kevin L. Park (R) – 100%.

Williams County Issues

Issue 1 – Proposed Ordinance/Resolution – Electric Aggregation – Shall the Board of Williams County have the authority to aggregate the retail electric loads located in the unincorporated areas of Williams County, excluding Center and Springfield Townships, and for that purpose enter into service agreements to facilitate for those loads the sale and purchase of electricity, such aggregation to occur automatically except where any person elects to opt-out. 56.95% Against – 43.05% For.

Issue 2 – Proposed Tax Levy (Substitute – Millcreek-West Unity Local School District – Shall a tax levy substituting for an existing levy be imposed by the Millcreek-West Unity Local School District for the purpose of providing for the necessary requirements of the school district in the initial sum of $225,000, and a levy of taxes be made outside of the ten mill limitation estimated by the county auditor to require 2.77 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $97 for each $100,000 of the County Auditor’s appraised value for the initial year of the tax, for a period of 5 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025, with the sum of such tax to increase only if and as new land or real property improvements not previously tax by the school district are added to its tax list. 63.25% Against – 36.75% For.

Issue 3 – Proposed Income Tax (North Central Local School District) – Shall an annual income tax of 0.75 per cent on the earned income of individuals residing in the school district be imposed by North Central Local School District, for 3 years, beginning January 01, 2025, for the purpose of current expenses. 70.84% Against – 29.16% For.

Issue 4 – Local Liquor Option – Shall the sale of wine and mixed beverages be permitted for sale on Sunday by MMG Sunrise L.L.C., (dba Shell), 911 E. High Street Bryan. 59.02% For – 40.98% Against.