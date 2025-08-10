State Patrol Investigating Fatal Car-Motorcycle Crash In Lucas County

PRESS RELEASE – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on August 9, 2025, at approximately 4:47 p.m. The crash occurred on State Route 295 (South River Road) at South Berkey Southern Road in Providence Township, Lucas County.

Savannah I. Anderson, age 18, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, was operating a 2015 Nissan Altima northeast on State Route 295, approaching the intersection with South Berkey Southern Road.

David A. Sheller, age 67, of McClure, Ohio, was operating a 2003 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Classic motorcycle southwest on South River Road, approaching the same intersection.

Ms. Anderson attempted to turn left onto South Berkey Southern Road and pulled into the path of Mr. Sheller. Mr. Sheller was transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Ms. Anderson was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for approximately two hours but has since been reopened. At the time of the crash, Ms. Anderson was wearing her safety belt, while Mr. Sheller was not wearing a motorcycle helmet. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Waterville Police Department, Waterville Township Police Department, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Providence Township Fire & EMS, and Whitehouse EMS. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to check twice when turning and remain vigilant for motorcycles.