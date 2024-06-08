State Patrol Releases Details Of Williams County OVI Checkpoint

(PRESS RELEASE) DEFIANCE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced the results of an OVI checkpoint that was held in Williams County on June 7, 2024.

There were approximately 265 vehicles checked during the operation, which resulted in no vehicles being diverted for further investigation of impaired driving.

There were no OVI arrests that resulted from the checkpoint. There were no OVI arrests that resulted from the nearby saturation patrols. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to drive sober or designate a driver.