State Patrol Releases Name Of Driver That Caused Train Derailment

Swanton – Troopers from the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a crash between a train and an SUV on Main Street, north of US 20A, in the Village of Swanton, Fulton County.

On June 6, 2019, at approximately 10:17 P.M., a train traveling west struck a Chevy Tahoe left abandoned on the tracks which derailed fifteen train cars and damaged five other parked passenger cars struck by debris from the initial crash.

The 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe was operated by Logan Paige Guess of Delta, Ohio. No injuries were reported in the crash.

No charges have been filed, alcohol is suspected in the crash and the incident still remains under investigation.

