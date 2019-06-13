Connie Sidle (1948-2019)

Connie S. Sidle, age 70, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 6:58 P.M. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, near Defiance, Ohio, after a brief illness.

Ms. Sidle was a 1967 graduate of Edgerton High School and had been employed at The Ohio Art Company for more than thirty years and later by Kamco for ten years. She will also be remembered for her vibrant smile and personality while working part-time at Pizza Hut in Bryan for several years. In her younger years she enjoyed playing softball and was an avid bowler. Recently she enjoyed playing video games on her tablet , watching TV and spending time with her grandkids. Connie was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan and has always been known as a hard worker.

Connie S. Sidle was born on November 11, 1948, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of Earl W. and Margaret L. (Mattingly) Sholl.

Survivors include one daughter, Angie E. (Robert) Burton, and one son, Christopher Sidle, both of Bryan; four grandchildren, Collin and Cory (Taylor) Sidle and William and Henry Burton; her siblings, Casey (Roger) Rupp, of Edgerton, Ohio, Jo Harmon and Marilyn (Bill) Whitman, both of Bryan, Cheryl (Junior) Schuller, of Edon, Ohio, Mary (LaVon) Stark, of Bryan, Andy (Sandy) Sholl, of Hicksville, Ohio, Christine Cromwell, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Rachael Metz, of Kendallville, Indiana, Jane (Milo) Knox, of Hicksville, Tom (Kim) Sholl, of Edgerton, Loretta (David) Koby, of Bryan, and Lorraine (Bob) Gearig, of Montpelier, Ohio; and one sister-in-law, Karen Sholl, of Bryan. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Randy Sholl.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, followed by a scripture service at 8:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan, with Reverend James Halleron officiating. Interment will be private.

Memorials are requested to the family for expenses or to the American Cancer Society.

