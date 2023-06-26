State Senator Gavarone & State Rep. Williams Urge Biden Administration To Stop EV Mandates

COLUMBUS—State Senator Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) introduced Senate Resolution 155 and Representative Josh Williams (R-Sylvania) introduced House Resolution 198, calling upon the Biden Administration not to implement plans to enforce drastic emission cuts for new cars and trucks by the year 2032.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) projects that the proposed rules could mean two out of every three new vehicles sold will be electric within a decade.

In his opposition to the proposal, Williams decried the EPA for overstepping its bounds on the issue and noted the practical issues involved:

“If Americans want to buy electric vehicles they should have the opportunity to do so. However, the government should not effectively force Americans to buy a product.”

“Especially when our power grid does not have the capacity to charge the number of electric vehicles that are being forced upon the American consumer.”

Gavarone noted the plan is much more complicated than a simple switch to electric vehicles on such short notice.

There would have to be an adequate number of electric charging stations available across the entire country, car makers would have to re-tool their industry and supply chains, and there is no guarantee there would be a sufficient supply of the critical minerals needed to make so many car batteries.

“This is a transparent attempt by the Biden administration to force average Americans to buy electric vehicles that most people simply can’t afford,” said Gavarone.

“It’s also a blatant effort to rush approval of this extreme and crushing change on the American consumer by next year, making it much harder for the next congress or president to reverse course.”

Gavarone added, “There is no pressing need to make such a drastic switch to our most basic mode of transportation and Ohioans deserve access to affordable and practical options.”

The resolutions will be referred to Senate and House committees for further consideration.