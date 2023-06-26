Mitchell “Mitch” Gillen (2005 – 2023)

(2023 Evergreen High School Graduate)

Mitchell “Mitch” Robert Gillen, of Delta, Ohio, was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 1, 2005, to his parents Jean (Burkard) Gillen and Ron Gillen.

He tragically passed away at the young age of 17, Friday morning, June 23, 2023, following a single-car motor vehicle accident near his home.

Mitchell attended Four County Career Center and recently graduated from Evergreen High School.

During his time at school, he was a member of the bowling team, an officer for FFA for one year and a member of the championship FFA Trap team – scoring a straight 25.

He was a boy scout and a member of Skills USA. He was also a member of Sons of American Legion Swanton Post. He was employed by Klumm Brothers.

Mitchell loved shooting sports, especially skeet, sporting clays and hunting. He was a member of the Toledo Trap and Skeet Swamp Rats; he achieved a 25-straight in skeet.

He enjoyed hunting with his cousins, especially with his hunting-mentor Shaun Roshong.

Mitchell touched many lives. He will be remembered for his ornery spirit, wonderful smile, sense of humor and limitless personality.

Never one to boast about himself or the kindness he extended to others, he was always willing to reach out and lend a hand. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

He cherished quality time with his grandpa Gillen working on tractors and vehicles.

Mitchell will be dearly missed by his mother, Jean Gillen; father, Ron Gillen, his twin brother, Garrett; brother, Cole; paternal grandfather, Roger Gillen; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends and his fat cat, Loki.

Mitchell was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Tom and Clarise Burkard; and paternal grandmother, Barbara Mucci.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 5th from 4 to 8 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 6th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

Interment will follow at St. Richard’s Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Swanton American Legion.

The family expresses a heartfelt gratitude for all the support of family and friends during this difficult time.