State Troopers Investigating Two-Vehicle Injury Crash On Turnpike Near Milan

PRESS RELEASE – The Milan Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash involving two commercial tractor-trailers.

The crash occurred today at 5:58 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 91 westbound in Sandusky Township, Sandusky County.

The preliminary investigation showed a 2020 Volvo commercial tractor-trailer was parked on the right berm of the Ohio Turnpike westbound with its hazards activated.

The Volvo was occupied by Jaskarandeep Singh Brar, 26, Manteca, C.A. and Navdeep Singh, 21, Tulare, C.A. A 2021 Freightliner commercial tractor-trailer traveling west, operated by Andre Augustin, 46, Seymour, I.N., went off the right side of the road and struck the rear of the Volvo commercial tractor-trailer.

Augustin sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Brar and Singh sustained minor injuries and were not transported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, Sandusky Township Fire Department, Sandusky County EMS and Madison Motor Service.

The crash remains under investigation.