Brett Kahrs (1964-2020)

Brett Julius Kahrs, age 56, was called to his heavenly home on November 10, 2020. He was born in Napoleon, OH on May 1, 1964 to Warren and Betsy (Vorwerk) Kahrs.

He was a graduate of Wauseon High School and earned a Bachelor of Business and Finance at the University of Toledo in 1986. He was a member of Wauseon Rotary for 20 years, and co-owner of Freedom Investment Services in Archbold, OH with his partner, Doug Bernath.

He enjoyed following all his children’s and grandchildren’s many activities throughout the years. He was an avid follower of OSU football, Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns. Most recently, he had enjoyed time on his boat, on Lake Erie with family and friends.

Left to remember him are his children; Kelli Andreski, Matthew Kahrs, Amanda (Trent) Seiler, and Kristen Kahrs; grandchildren, Gavin Andreski, Brynleigh and Leighton Seiler; Significant other, Gina Glandorff; parents, Warren and Betsy Kahrs; siblings, Wade (Ann) Kahrs, Todd (Kathy) Kahrs, Kim (Kip) Yoder; and many nieces and nephews.

SCHOEDINGER DUBLIN, is assisting the family with services, which will be determined at a later time, along with a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be sent to Wauseon Rotary, Wauseon, OH.

