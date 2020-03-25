Stay At Home Order: Williams County Businesses Close To Protect Community Health

Montpelier, OH–On Sunday, March 22nd, under the direction of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, issued a director’s order to require all Ohioans to stay homes to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020.

The Stay at Home order requires people to remain home unless they have an essential job or are doing an essential task, prohibits holding gatherings of any size, and closes all nonessential businesses across Ohio.

While essential businesses may remain open during the Stay at Home order to provide services that are vital to the lives of Ohioans, many businesses in Williams County are required to close.

The Williams County Health Department would like to thank the businesses that have complied, closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and are doing their part to prevent community spread, even at a financial cost.

Learning from other countries that have been devastated by COVID-19, workplaces are a major contributor of community transmission of COVID-19 as employees that have been exposed to the virus come together to work. Keeping our community safe is a matter of public responsibility. The actions that businesses take now will help to slow the spread of COVID-19, flatten the curve, and expedite the recovery of Ohio.

“We haven’t faced an enemy like we are facing today in 102 years – we are at war. In the time of war, we must make sacrifices, and I thank all of our Ohio citizens for what they are doing and what they aren’t doing.”

“You are making a huge difference, and this difference will save lives,” said Governor DeWine. “Protecting people and protecting the economy are not mutually exclusive. In fact, one depends on the other. We save our economy by first saving lives–in that order. Preventing the spread of COVID-19 also brings Ohio closer to economic recovery.”

Businesses that are considered essential and choose to remain open must follow the required measures provided by Governor Mike DeWine and Director of Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton.

This includes social distancing requirements such as maintaining at least six-foot social distancing from other individuals, washing hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds as frequently as possible or using hand sanitizer, covering coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands), regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces, and not shaking hands. Businesses that do not comply will be contacted by the Williams County Health Department.

To help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in Ohio and protect our friends, neighbors, and vulnerable populations, stay home unless it is essential. Williams County must work together as a community to maintain public health and change the current projected impact COVID-19 has on Ohio and our community.

Stay up-to-date with accurate information about COVID-19 by visiting the Ohio Department of Health’s website (https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/). If you have questions regarding COVID-19 please call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5534).