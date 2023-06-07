Stephen Gross (1946-2023)

Belonged To Wauseon VFW Post #7424

Stephen Lee Gross, age 76, of Delta, passed away suddenly in his home on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Stephen retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Master Sergeant. He had been an aircraft mechanic with the 180th Fighter Wing.

Stephen was born in Sidney, Ohio on September 26, 1946, the son of Paul and Agnes (Vander Horst) Gross. He married Kim McCullough, and she survives.

He was a member of the Napoleon AmVets Post #1313, Delta Eagles, Wauseon American Legion Post #265, and the Wauseon VFW Post #7424. He loved spending time at the river with family and plenty of friends.

Surviving is his wife, Kim; son, Stephen (Teresa) Gross, step-daughter, Erin (Ken) Mlynarek; and step-son, Scott Pfaff. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jake Gross, Jenna Gross, Cody (Samantha) Shope, Brenna (Corey) Wyckoff, Jaiden Vanover, Jarren Heinemann, Jamison Williams, Jayla Williams, Zaydin Morrison, Isabella Hutchinson; great-grandchildren, Draven Shope, Jordon Wooten and Boe Shope; and sister, Deb (John) Minniear.

He was preceded in death by both parents; daughter, Angie Gross; and step-daughter, Rachel Morrison.

At this time no services have been scheduled. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.deltafh.com. Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home in Delta has been honored to serve the family.