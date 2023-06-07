Eugene “Gene” Wendt (1943-2023)

Member Of St. John Lutheran Church

Veteran

Eugene “Gene” J. Wendt, 80, of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio died Wednesday, June 7th, 2023 at the Toledo Hospital.

He was born January 18th, 1943 in Napoleon, Ohio to the late Harold and Margaret (Arps) Wendt. On Oct. 24, 1964 he married Dian M. Norden at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio.

Gene was a graduate of Ridgeville Corners High School. He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1969.

Gene was a lifelong farmer. He was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church, Stryker, where he was a former Treasurer, Deacon, Trustee, and Youth leader.

He enjoyed spending time at Long lake, fishing, hunting, playing pool and cards, and wintering in Florida.

Gene will be remembered by his magnetic personality and memorable smile, as he never knew a stranger.

He is survived by his wife, Dian; children, Michelle (Dean) Helberg, Dean (Peg) Wendt, and Jeremy (Amy) Wendt; grandchildren, Danielle (Evan) Vocke, Nicolle Helberg, McKenzie Helberg, Amber Wendt, Zachary Wendt, Dylan Wendt, and Anna Wendt; and a great grandson, Artie Vocke.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Donna Dunbar.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10th at St. John Lutheran Church, ST RTE 6 & 66. Interment will follow at the church cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Ridgeville American Legion.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church or Ridgeville Twp. Fire Department.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.