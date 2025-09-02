Steps To Safety 5K Returns To Wauseon To Raise Awareness For Domestic Violence Survivors

Wauseon, OH – Community members are invited to lace up their running shoes and take a stand for domestic violence awareness at the second annual “Steps to Safety 5K” on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

The event, organized by the Fulton County Domestic Violence Task Force and timed by Dave’s Running, will take place from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at 120 E. Chestnut St. in Wauseon.

The Steps to Safety 5K welcomes runners, walkers, and supporters of all ages. Organizers emphasize that every participant, whether crossing the finish line or cheering from the sidelines, plays a vital role in shining a light on the importance of safety, support, and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence.

“Our goal is to bring the community together, not only to raise awareness but also to offer support for those impacted by domestic violence,” said representatives from the Task Force. “Events like this help foster a sense of unity and remind survivors they are not alone.”

Special pricing is available for children age 12 and under, encouraging families to participate. Registration details and additional information can be accessed via the event’s QR code or by visiting the Fulton County Domestic Violence Task Force’s official channels.

The 5K is part of ongoing efforts throughout the month of October, which is recognized nationally as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Proceeds and participation help fund advocacy, education, and support services for those affected in the local area.

For more information or to register, community members are encouraged to visit the event’s website.