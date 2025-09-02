Williams County Fair 2025 (Preview Of Events)

The 2025 Williams County Fair feature in The Village Reporter offers readers a comprehensive look at this year’s highly anticipated event, taking place September 6–13 in Montpelier, Ohio. The coverage highlights a wide variety of new and returning attractions, including grandstand events like the Rough E Rodeo Finals, Blues Brothers Concert, Harness Racing, and Demo Derby, alongside family-friendly activities such as laser tag, wood carving, blacksmith demonstrations, and putt-putt golf—all free with admission. The article outlines the full fair schedule, special themed days, livestock shows, junior fair exhibitions, and community traditions like the Kids Bike Giveaway and All County Band Show. With updates on facility improvements, camping options, and vital information on admission, parking, and safety, the feature serves as a complete guide for fairgoers and celebrates the longstanding community spirit and volunteer dedication that make the Williams County Fair a highlight of the local calendar.

