Betty Willingham (1930-2020)

Betty L. Willingham, age 90, of Wauseon, passed away Friday morning, September 18, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. She had worked for Penrod and George and later served as office manager for the former Wagner Motors in Wauseon for many years.

Betty was born in Neapolis, Ohio on April 27, 1930, the daughter of Orval and Ethel (Kern) Bisher. On July 23, 1955, she married Robert O. Willingham, and he preceded her in death in 2003.

She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon and loved helping with the church bazaar.

She volunteered for years at the Open Door in Delta. She was an avid reader, knitter and seamstress. She enjoyed cooking and baking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Connie (Brad) Weber, Peggy (Scott) Sullivan, Tom (Cam) Willingham; grandchildren, Lindsey Goodwin, Brent, Lance, Adam and Drew Weber, Jared Sullivan, Jonathan, Jennifer and Julie Willingham. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Emma Willingham; and two sisters, Jean Morehouse and Marietta Kramer.

Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Open Door in Delta. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.