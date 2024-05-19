Stryker Alumni Association Holds 120th Annual Banquet; Younger Alumni Needed To Keep Association Going

PHOTOS BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTERHONORED GUESTS … The oldest alumni at the banquet were honored, with Class of 1944 members Ruth Huffman Beck and Walter “Tug” Guthrie receiving the honor this year.

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

The Stryker Alumni Association held their 120th annual banquet this year, meeting to award five members of the Class of 2024 with scholarships towards their future endeavors.

The banquet began at 6 p.m., with First Lutheran Church’s J...