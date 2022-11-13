Susan Segura (1960-2022)

Susan N. Segura, age 62, of Liberty Center, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family, Friday afternoon, November 11, 2022 at Community Health Professional Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

She was born in Los Angeles, CA on October 2, 1960 to the late Rudy T. Segura and Mary Segura.

Susan graduated from Western High School in Las Vegas, NV. She most recently worked several years as a retail associate at Walmart Store #1416 in Napoleon; where she created many friendships with customers and associates.

Susan enjoyed watching cooking shows, visiting farmer’s markets and going on out of town “Girl Trips” with her friends.

She also looked forward to the annual Apple Butter Festival and going out to eat at various restaurants, but most of all, Susan loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Melissa Etchebarren of Las Vegas, Stefen Szekeres of Las Vegas, Gabriele (Eddie Lopez) Szekeres of Las Vegas and Jaime Sosbe of Liberty Center; brothers, Eddie Segura and Mike Segura; sisters, Julie Doll and Delinda Foley and grandchildren, Aiden Szekeres, Luziana and Xochitl Lopez.

Along with her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her brother, James Segura.

Friends may visit from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where a funeral service for Susan will begin at 3:00 PM on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, care of Jaime Sosbe.