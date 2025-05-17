Stryker First Baptist Church Offering Dave Ramsey Program

PRESS RELEASE – Financial Peace University, a David Ramsey Program, is being offered once again at the First Baptist Church in Stryker.

It will begin June 1st at 6:00 p.m. and run for a total of nine weeks. The only cost is a fee for the workbook, handout materials, and additional software.

Some local experts will also be taking part to discuss retirement strategies, legacy planning, and how to write a will. It is designed to help families gain better control of their finances and provide for the planning of their futures. Many who have already taken the course note how helpful their information has been.

The church is located at the corner of West and Church Street, on Route 191. They can be contacted for additional information. To register, call 419-682-3035. Registration prior to June 1st is recommended.