Swanton Scavenger Hunt Returns May 17–25

PRESS RELEASE – The Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of the Swanton Scavenger Hunt, running from Saturday, May 17 through Sunday, May 25, 2025.

This fun, family-friendly event invites residents and visitors alike to explore Swanton, connect with local businesses, and celebrate National Scavenger Hunt Day on May 24.

Participants will have the chance to visit over 20 businesses and organizations across the community, each offering unique activities such as photo opportunities, giveaways, mini-challenges, or interactive tasks. The event is free to join and open to all ages. Participants do not need to live in Swanton to participate.

“This event is about more than just fun—it’s about reminding people how vibrant, welcoming, and creative our local businesses are,” said Delray E Busch, Executive Director of the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great opportunity to explore Swanton, support small business, and maybe even discover a new favorite spot.”

How It Works:

●Free and open to all ages

●Visit at least six participating businesses

●Take photos between May 17–25

●Upload your photos (minimum of six) here: https://forms.gle/H1m2i1yvxscMiAuu5

●One participant will be drawn at random and announced on May 26 PO Box 116 Swanton, OH 43558 | Facebook | SwantonCC@gmail.com | 419.826.1941

Participating businesses include: Game One, Benfield Wines, CK Sweets, F&M Bank, FirstFedDelta, Rivendell Bridal & Beauty, Tano’s Pizza, McNeill Chevrolet, Natural Resources Management, Sew Beyond Blessed, Swanton Valley Rehab & Nursing, PizzAroma, Swanton Middle School, KH Photography, DeEtte’s Dream Diner, Swanton Local Schools, Stapleton Insurance, and more.

Many stops offer fun experiences like t-shirt screen printing, flower basket giveaways, selfie stations, prize drawings, and scavenger-specific treats. See all the details and check for store information here: www.swantonohiochamber.com/scavengerhunt/.

About the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce

The Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce is committed to supporting and connecting local businesses, fostering community engagement, and promoting economic development throughout the region.

For more information or to get involved, contact Delray Busch at swantoncc@gmail.com.