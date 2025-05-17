West Franklin Gospel Hour Returns For Summer 2025 With Weekly Concert Series

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

West Franklin Community Church is thrilled to announce the return of the West Franklin Gospel Hour, a beloved summer tradition offering uplifting music, community fellowship, and family fun.

Beginning Sunday, June 1st, and running through Sunday, August 31st, the church will host live gospel concerts every Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m.

Formerly known as the Harrison Lake Gospel Drive-In, the event has found a new home at 10381 Township Road 27-1, West Unity, Ohio, where guests can enjoy a comfortable, air-conditioned indoor venue. The summer concert series promises an exciting lineup of gospel performers, from local favorites to seasoned musicians.

The line-up includes:

-June 1st 2025 Bluegrass Praise

-June 8th, 2025 Squeeze Play and Bill Beck

-June 15th, 2025 Gene Zenz

-June 22nd, 2025 Trinity (Van Wert)

-June 29th, 2025 Soul’s Harbor

-July 6th, 2025 Caroline Carpenter Ambrose (Piano Sing-a-Long)

-July 13th, 2025 Restoration (John, Kay, and Craig)

-July 20th, 2025 Bob Pogue and Gospel Girls

-July 27th, 2025 Jerry Garcia

-August 3rd, 2025 Bill and the Boys

-August 10th, 2025 Randy Long

– August 17th, 2025 John Galbraith

-August 24th, 2025 Trinity (Wauseon)

-August 31st, 2025 The Buehrer Family