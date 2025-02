(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

HEADING TO STATE … Congratulations to Stryker Four County Career Center students, Jade DeGraffenreid (left) and Callie Stantz (right) for successfully competing in the Business Professionals of America (BPA) Regional Contest. The girls are part of the Medical Office Technologies program at FCCC and will be advancing to the State Contest in May. Congratulations on all your hard work!