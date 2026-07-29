Wauseon High School Class Of 1981 Marks 45th Reunion

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
REUNION TIME … The Wauseon High School Class of 1981 gathered for their 45th reunion on Saturday, July 25, at Reelwood Sports Bar and Grill in Wauseon. Front: Sonya (Trejo) Unger, Cheryl (Hill) Miller, Shelly (Sams) Haise, Tammy Thourot, Lee Ann (Welch) Ruess, Dawn (Winterroth) Nagel, Barb (Roth) Stuckey, Kathy (Trejo) Huner, Laura (Rue) Blosser, Roger Myers, Sherry (Lind) Markley. Back: John Nofzinger, Lyle Pontius, Shane Sarnac, Dan Burkholder, Dwight Dobransky, Greg DeWulf, Paul Schultz, Gayle (Figy) Ely, Heather (McJilton) Colon, Tracy (Hanson) Beck, Brent Shull, John Knight, Doug Yackee, Andy Stidham, Tony Nowicki, Tim Fallon, Brad DeWulf, Russ Rice, Jim Wilson and Gary Merrick Attended, but not pictured: Todd Lane, Rebecca (Spieles) Von Stein, Kim (Alig) Proudfoot, Linda (Rock) Westgate, Deb (Schrock) Schaffner and Jacque (Gamber) Wells.