Stryker Graduate Hayden Clingaman Wins Gene Geren Academic Award

DEFIANCE, Ohio – Defiance College recently announced the winners of its 2020 Swarm Awards in an online format via Twitter. Also known as the 47th Annual Purple and Gold Club Spring Sports Banquet, the event has been presented by Defiance’s Purple and Gold Club since the 1970s.

This year, because of the current coronavirus pandemic, 2019-20 award recipients were announced through live-tweeting on the athletic department’s official Twitter account: @DC_Athletics.

The banquet – which annually celebrates the accomplishments of DC student-athletes and their teams and recognizes the support of fans – was originally scheduled to be held on campus, as usual.

In all, Defiance recognized several individuals and groups with 16 different awards. Winners from Williams or Fulton County were:

Gene Geren Academic Award-Presented to the male letter winner with the highest GPA after completing at least four semesters.

Winner: Hayden Clingaman (Stryker, Ohio/Stryker), junior, men’s golf (3.89 GPA).

–PRESS RELEASE