Stryker High School Class Of 1966 Marks 60th Reunion

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
60TH REUNION … The Stryker High School class of 1966 held its 60th reunion on June 19, 2026, at the Barn Restaurant at Sauder Village in Archbold. Many came to celebrate 60 years since graduation. Pictured, front row, from left: Dianne Peugeot Gorsuch, Suzette Wyse Nafziger, Carlton Schooley (advisor), Jim Hitchings (advisor), Judy Partee Roth, Joan Schlosser Gorsuch and honored guest Walt Guthrie, class of 1944. Second row: Will Peugeot, Lynda Boynton Wieland, Judy Garber Waldfogel, Lynda Ufer, Judy Andres Hire, Carol Heer and Joan Alexander. Third row: Roger Spieser, Bob Seigneur, Ken Laub, Pam Guthrie, Vickie Andres Yoder, Carolyn Knapp Brown, Terry Wieland and Randy Mealer. Back row: Carl Keith, Paul Robinson, Steve Bernath, Roger Wieland, Jerry Schmucker and Rick Hageman.