Dorothy V. Briner (1940 – 2026)

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(1958 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Dorothy Virginia Briner, 86, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2026, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice in Defiance, Ohio. She was born on January 17, 1940, in Montpelier, the second child of M.H. “Monroe” Briner and Roberta (Orsborn) Briner.

Dorothy graduated from Montpelier High School in 1958. After graduation she went on to work at Bryan Custom Plastics in Bryan, Ohio, where she worked as a line painter until retirement in 2007.

As a lifelong member of West Eagle Creek Presbyterian Church, Dorothy served in many capacities, including sessions and Bible school.

Dorothy is survived by her sister, Sharon (Briner) Kirian of Texas, several nephews and one niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents, older brother Monroe “Hank” Briner, and sister, Juanita (Briner) Brandt.

Dorothy will be laid to rest in a private service at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are asked to consider directing those to the Williams County Fair Foundation.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.