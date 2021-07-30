Stryker Rotary Learns About Local Popcorn Business

Michelle Gonzalez spoke to the Stryker Rotary concerning her efforts in organizing events as well as her business of making and selling multiple flavored popcorns.

The club members were able to do some taste testing of three of the popcorn flavors she produces. Michelle started up her business venture in May of 2020 out of her home in Stryker.

She markets her service and products for many types of events such as weddings, graduations, and birthdays to name just a few.

She has also been involved with festivals in the area; and in doing so became involved with other vendors who provide products and services to the community.

Her ability and knowledge led her to organize events bringing many of these vendors together.

She invited the club members to experience such an event on Sunday August 15th from 11AM thru 3PM at Springfield Park.

This event will involve more than 40 vendors geared to serve all in attendance. Michelle spoke to the club as a guest of Stryker Rotarian, Wendy Koch.